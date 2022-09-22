With Good Bye, Rashmika Mandanna got 'Hindi in her kitty' but it came with challenges

Mumbai, September 22

Southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Good Bye' starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, said that for her, dubbing in Hindi was a little challenging.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of Tara Bhalla in the Vikas Bahl directorial. She is fierce, she is amusing and she also questions every stereotypical decision. She believes in logic but ends up understanding the importance of emotions.

The film also marks Rashmika's first time in dubbing an entire movie in Hindi.

She said: "Dubbing is a very difficult task for me, all the time and in all the languages. It is the hardest thing that I have to do for a film. For me, dubbing in Hindi was a little challenging but at the same time, I also learnt a new language. I have one more language in my kitty." Watch the trailer of the movie:

'Good Bye' is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life. Rashmika will also be sharing screen space with Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam in the film.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., 'GoodBye' is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

IANS

