This is how celebs are riding the Covid wave

This is how celebs are riding the Covid wave

Shradha Rani Sharma

Mona

post two lockdowns, as the world was limping back to normalcy, came along Omicron, forcing one to make a decision – to step out or not. Though the number of cases is dwindling, the threat is still very real. We talk to celebs to find out how they are treading the tough times.

Please take precautions 

Precautions are a must; I always double mask myself and carry sanitizer all the time. I avoid any unnecessary exposure. What worries me is that people are not serious when it comes to wearing the mask. My patience levels are very low, I get frustrated when I see people wearing their masks on neck, not covering their nose. I definitely call them out, especially in public places, and everyone must do that. It’s been two years, and now we are learning to live with it. I am double vaccinated. It’s really careless of people to avoid vaccination. We are a small nuclear family. My mom, dad and sister - we all are equally cautious as we understand the repercussions of being careless. Slight carelessness on our part can transfer Covid to somebody else. If we want to come out of it happier and healthier; we all need to take precautions seriously. Sahil Salathia, Actor

Hot water and sanitisers 

Well, I am sticking to the very basics, wearing masks while going out or meeting people, using sanitisers and maintaining safe distance. I have hot water at least twice a day; never miss out on my yoga and meditation. It has really helped me re-discover myself. I am working a bit but not full throttle. I am happy to put it on record that the people and the production house that I am working with are really putting their best to ensure a safe environment. Luckily during both lockdowns I was with my family. And all my family members take utmost care. I am a bit scared and very vigilant. In order go back to our normal lives (like before 2020), we have to take precautions and not be complacent at all.  Vidisha Srivastava, Actor

Practising minimalism 

I am trying to live as carefully as possible in these trying times. The only place I go to is the gym, which is a sanitised place. Apart from it, I take my son to the park, which is a spacious and very safe place or step out for a few things. I guess the normal socialising events and all of that will be happen only when cases go down and restrictions are lifted. I live with my son and monitor his safety, avoid taking him to events and parties which are crowded. We should never let frustrations due to these restrictions get the better of us. As much as we like meeting our loved ones, going minimalist in interactions is the only way for these trying times. One small careless thing and one is at risk.  I only believe in prevention is better than cure.  Tusshar Kapoor, Actor

We can do it!

I am keeping safe from Omicron by taking all the necessary precautions and covering my face with mask and mostly staying at home. Presently I am not working. I am with my family in the US. I will resume working once it’s normal out there and safe for all. Eat healthy, get vaccinated and stay safe!  It’s in our hands!  Harish Verma, Actor

Facts will help 

Coronavirus is constantly mutating. I keep safe by thinking exactly like the virus. If the virus can mutate and become stronger, then so should I. Every day, I work on myself to strengthen my immunity, and ensure that my surrounding is sanitized. I do keep a check on the statistics of the cases, but it has not stopped me from working or stepping out. I always ensure that my hands are washed before and after entering a different room/building and even a public place. I like to read and absorb knowledge about everything. And in doing so, I have been able to develop a very strong sense of what is correct and factual, rather than being swayed by ‘fake news’. Hunt for facts. It will be helpful to you and the public at large. Dhruv Verma, Actor

This too shall pass

One can’t help but go to the gym and shoots.  I am doing my meetings on video call. I am working, yes, but the speed has definitely slowed down. I am not travelling unnecessarily.  I make sure my family doesn’t step out without wearing double mask.  Shopping has moved online completely, even grocery and day to day essentials. Friends, it’s a phase which will pass. Have patience. Maintain social distance. Avoid gatherings. Create awareness. —Shradha Rani Sharma, Actor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

2
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

3
Nation

Lt Gen Pande to take charge as Army Vice Chief today

4
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress rethinks on Khadoor Sahib, Adampur seats

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

7
Business

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

8
Punjab

High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

9
Punjab Election

Tough going for CM Charanjit Channi in Chamkaur Sahib

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal’s assets pegged at Rs 122.77 crore, including horses worth Rs 95.8 lakh

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget shortly

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Budget: 30 pc tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 pc TDS on buy/sale

Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale

The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into ‘right hands’

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh Administration allows opening of varsity, college campuses

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

Patiala Civil Surgeon misusing position: SAD candidate

Fire at establishment branch: Five months on, Punjabi University committee yet to finalise report

Samyukt Kisan Morcha members set PM Modi's effigy on fire in Patiala