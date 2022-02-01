This is how celebs are riding the Covid wave

Mona

post two lockdowns, as the world was limping back to normalcy, came along Omicron, forcing one to make a decision – to step out or not. Though the number of cases is dwindling, the threat is still very real. We talk to celebs to find out how they are treading the tough times.

Please take precautions

Precautions are a must; I always double mask myself and carry sanitizer all the time. I avoid any unnecessary exposure. What worries me is that people are not serious when it comes to wearing the mask. My patience levels are very low, I get frustrated when I see people wearing their masks on neck, not covering their nose. I definitely call them out, especially in public places, and everyone must do that. It’s been two years, and now we are learning to live with it. I am double vaccinated. It’s really careless of people to avoid vaccination. We are a small nuclear family. My mom, dad and sister - we all are equally cautious as we understand the repercussions of being careless. Slight carelessness on our part can transfer Covid to somebody else. If we want to come out of it happier and healthier; we all need to take precautions seriously. —Sahil Salathia, Actor

Hot water and sanitisers

Well, I am sticking to the very basics, wearing masks while going out or meeting people, using sanitisers and maintaining safe distance. I have hot water at least twice a day; never miss out on my yoga and meditation. It has really helped me re-discover myself. I am working a bit but not full throttle. I am happy to put it on record that the people and the production house that I am working with are really putting their best to ensure a safe environment. Luckily during both lockdowns I was with my family. And all my family members take utmost care. I am a bit scared and very vigilant. In order go back to our normal lives (like before 2020), we have to take precautions and not be complacent at all. —Vidisha Srivastava, Actor

Practising minimalism

I am trying to live as carefully as possible in these trying times. The only place I go to is the gym, which is a sanitised place. Apart from it, I take my son to the park, which is a spacious and very safe place or step out for a few things. I guess the normal socialising events and all of that will be happen only when cases go down and restrictions are lifted. I live with my son and monitor his safety, avoid taking him to events and parties which are crowded. We should never let frustrations due to these restrictions get the better of us. As much as we like meeting our loved ones, going minimalist in interactions is the only way for these trying times. One small careless thing and one is at risk. I only believe in prevention is better than cure. —Tusshar Kapoor, Actor

We can do it!

I am keeping safe from Omicron by taking all the necessary precautions and covering my face with mask and mostly staying at home. Presently I am not working. I am with my family in the US. I will resume working once it’s normal out there and safe for all. Eat healthy, get vaccinated and stay safe! It’s in our hands! — Harish Verma, Actor

Facts will help

Coronavirus is constantly mutating. I keep safe by thinking exactly like the virus. If the virus can mutate and become stronger, then so should I. Every day, I work on myself to strengthen my immunity, and ensure that my surrounding is sanitized. I do keep a check on the statistics of the cases, but it has not stopped me from working or stepping out. I always ensure that my hands are washed before and after entering a different room/building and even a public place. I like to read and absorb knowledge about everything. And in doing so, I have been able to develop a very strong sense of what is correct and factual, rather than being swayed by ‘fake news’. Hunt for facts. It will be helpful to you and the public at large. —Dhruv Verma, Actor

This too shall pass

One can’t help but go to the gym and shoots. I am doing my meetings on video call. I am working, yes, but the speed has definitely slowed down. I am not travelling unnecessarily. I make sure my family doesn’t step out without wearing double mask. Shopping has moved online completely, even grocery and day to day essentials. Friends, it’s a phase which will pass. Have patience. Maintain social distance. Avoid gatherings. Create awareness. —Shradha Rani Sharma, Actor