With maternity fashion becoming mainstream, women have shed their inhibition to flaunt their baby bumps...

Fun, frilly, figure-hugging to flouncy, maternity fashion has taken a huge leap, moving from baggy and conservative silhouette over the last few decades. In sync the times, when showing off is the new norm in the ‘insta’ world and all shapes and sizes are considered beautiful, mums-to-be aren’t hiding the bulging bellies under drab maternity wear but doing exactly the opposite. Right from the red carpet looks to elaborate maternity shoots, expectant mums are not just glowing in the motherly glow but channelising their inner diva!

If Hollywood divas have ruled the red carpet with their stylish attires flaunting their curves, Indian celebs are using maternity shoots to ramp outings acing their fashion game.

Red carpet entry

Style diva Angelina Jolie’s 2008 Cannes outing in dreamy green Max Azria Atelier gown was one defining moment for maternity fashion. Over the years Amy Adams, Adriana Lima, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson have upped the style metre. Trust Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to go ‘got it, flaunt it’ philosophy to go risqué in sheer, opening up a new brave world of style.

Emperimental mode

Closer home if Anushka Sharma chose comfort and casual in polka dots, monotones and midi dresses as her maternity style, Kareena Kapoor Khan remained rather demure with her choices, be it loose kaftans or ornate lehenga on the ramp, only occasionally flaunting her baby bump. Celina Jaitly, Kalki Koechlin and Lisa Haydon amped the style in bold choices and bikinis. Lately, it was Alia Bhatt in a fuchsia dress flaunting blingy ‘Baby on board’ at the back that became the talk of the town. Some found it funny, others rather crass, but there is no stopping the mums-to-be from experimenting.

Embracing a new phase

“We have moved far from the ‘nazar lag jayegi’ mindset to embracing the fuller body during pregnancy. Not just the new mums-to-be but also their partners are now open to welcome the new phase of life and sharing it with the world,” says fashion designer Manjeet Sidhu, who is going for nets, frills and flowing fabrics in pastels to create stylish maternity looks!

Nothing to hide

“The trend has trickled down from the West with celebrities flaunting their baby bumps to paps going crazy covering them. Right from yoga looks, airport looks, baby shower pictures, pregnancy photoshoots have become a big thing now and of course followed by the masses. Earlier, the fashion scene was to be comfortable that translated to loose clothes for your maternity months and hide the baby bump and now it’s vice versa,” says Ritu Kochhar, founder director, INIFD. Fitted dresses, athleisure pieces, formal gowns, pre-stitched sarees to denims with cropped tops — maternity wear enjoys a full range now.

“Everything is evolving with time. Pregnancy is now seen as the most natural thing as opposite to the earlier conservative diktat – to hide,” says designer Sonu Gandhi. “Bollywood is a huge influence on the masses, and as the trend of baby showers catches on, maternity fashion has seen a steep rise,” she avers. Gandhi receives varied requests and is happy to customise to individual tastes. “Comfort, style, spotlight on the baby bump; we do lots of yoke or rouche style dresses.”

All hail the pro-pregnancy fashion frat!

