With Suniel Shetty making his OTT debut, content on web this week varies from politics, mafia king, women empowerment, comedy and more

November 18: Country Mafia on ZEE5

This seven-part series is a political revenge thriller. The show is about Ajay (Anshumaan Pushkar) and Nannu (Soundarya Sharma), who aspire to become IAS officers. However, circumstances force them to change the course of their lives and embark on a revenge spree against the biggest liquor baron of Bihar, Babban Rai (Ravi Kishan). The siblings are driven by the vendetta which their mother (Anita Raaj) holds against Babban for killing her husband and their father.

November 18: Wonder Women on SonyLIV

The movie narrates the story of six pregnant women, who arrive at a pre-natal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. In their quest to know it all, they discover their identity and answers to their deep-rooted problems. It stars Nitya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip and Archana Padmini in prominent roles.

November 18: The People We Hate at the Wedding on Prime Video

This comedy film revolves around the lives of American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who along with their ever-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). This poses a chance for them to reconnect as–more or less–adults and learn to love each other like they once did. The hilarious raunchy comedy promises to be an intriguing ride for viewers.

November 19: Dharavi Bank on MX Player

An unending stretch of narrow dirty lanes, open sewers and cramped huts — a place that more than a million people call home, Dharavi is deep enough to shelter a sea of secrets. Opening a window to one such power-packed story from the gullies of this cluttered maze is this series. Highlighting the clash of two worthy adversaries in a thrilling chase, the show marks Suniel Shetty’s OTT debut. While Sunil plays the don, Vivek Anand plays the cop.