With the boom of OTT platforms, creative and culturally rich offerings from the Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu industries have seen a sudden spurt in viewership. Here’s a closer look

Over the past few years, the entertainment landscape has undergone a paradigm shift. While Bollywood and Hollywood have traditionally dominated the Indian OTT market, there has been a noticeable surge in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada content. Here’s a look at the trend.

According to reports, streaming platforms now demarcate 50-60 per cent of their budget for Southern Indian language content. According to Ormax OTT Audience Report 2022, Tamil and Malayalam content is being binge-watched the most. As much as 82 per cent and 88 per cent of Tamil and Malayalam content is being watched by viewers outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively.

According to actor Alexx O’Nell, recently seen in Tamil web series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, “I remember the days when films like Madrasapattinam (2010) and Urumi (2011), which I count among my best works, would play to almost empty cinema halls in North India. Even in overseas markets they opened to less or no audience. I believe producers didn’t really understand the potential of their films earlier. But with the rise of OTT, this perception has changed.”

In 2020, Tamil actor Suriya announced that his film Ponmagal Vandhal would have a direct-on-OTT premiere, but many were against the idea, including Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association. However, soon after, 185 projects in these four language were released digitally and the number rose to 210 in 2021.

Digital platforms’ wide reach helped another Suriya-starrer Soorai Pottru bag five awards at the 68th National Film Awards 2020. Kannada film franchise, KGF (Kolar Gold Fields), also benefited. KGF: Chapter 1(2018) India collection was Rs 44.09 crore and but its sequel was the highest grosser of 2022 — Rs 434 crore in India.

Original anthologies such as Puthum Pudu Kaalai (Tamil), Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil), Navarasa (Tamil), Pitta Kathalu (Telugu) and Victim: Who is Next (Tamil) were popular among audiences. Spin offs inspired by Hollywood’s Modern Love also made their way to the streets of South India with Modern Love Hyderabad and Modern Love Chennai showcasing romantic stories from the respective cities.

Another series, Rana Naidu became one of the most-watched on Netflix. Alexx adds, “Today South Indian content is dubbed into six or seven languages. I believe a story like Sweet Kaaram Coffee hasn’t really been made in Europe either. If people can access it, it can be a beautiful thing.”

Although digital platforms keep producing original content in regional languages every now and then, they also acquire rights for the best theatrical releases. Films like Virupaksha (horror), Vaathi (period film) and Maamannan (political thriller) only helped platforms extend their viewership. Last year’s Kannada release Kantara too gained momentum digitally after a good word was put out by critics and audiences alike.

Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero became the first from the region to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office and after its digital streaming, it was hailed by pan-Indian audience for exploring a rare genre, survival thriller, perfectly well. It is based on true stories of 2018 floods that ravaged Kerala. It is also actor Tovino Thomas’ second successful pan-Indian run on OTT after Minnal Murali, a Malayalam superhero flick that saw a direct-on-OTT release in 2021. Some more projects from Kerala include Dhoomam, an action thriller film on Prime, romcoms Trishanku (Netflix) and Thaaram Theertha Koodaram (Prime) and web series like Kerala Crime Files (Disney+Hotstar), which is a police drama. Murder mystery, Amala, released in theatres in June, 2023, is now available on Prime Video and hailed as a must-watch.

