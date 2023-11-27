 With the wedding season on, celebs tell us what they feel about the big fat Indian weddings, and what do they like to wear for such occasions : The Tribune India

With the wedding season on, celebs tell us what they feel about the big fat Indian weddings, and what do they like to wear for such occasions

Pranitaa Pandit



Cultural moorings
Monika Khanna
Indian weddings serve as an expression of our cultural identity. Rooted in tradition, the celebration of marriage in India is a grand display of human emotions and communal ties. Regardless of their scale, I find joy in attending weddings. I prioritise versatility and sustainability in my wardrobe, occasionally repeating outfits while also exploring new styles for each event.

Monika Khanna

Financial extravagance
Sonal Panvar
While weddings can be lucrative for event and PR companies, I consider them a financial extravagance driven by societal expectations (log kya kahenge). True issues within marriages often go unaddressed. Minimising wedding expenses and focusing more on the marriage itself could be a prudent approach. It’s disheartening to witness people taking loans for showmanship and spending their lives repaying those debts for societal approval. I mix it up, sometimes repeating outfits for comfort and sustainability, but I also enjoy showcasing new styles for special occasions.

Sherleen Dutta

Practicality over fairy tale
Pranitaa Pandit
In my view, weddings entail unnecessary expenditure of money, time, and energy. Despite being a significant aspect of Indian culture, some question the practicality of elaborate celebrations. The new generation, opting for practicality over fairy tale weddings, prefers allocating funds to experiences like travel. While weddings offer a chance to reunite with relatives, I personally find them to be a financial burden. My own wedding was simple, avoiding an extended honeymoon. For clothes, I believe in blending practicality and fashion flair — repeating outfits for a touch of familiarity, yet relishing the chance to dazzle with new looks on the red carpet.

Sonal Panvar

Beauty in tradition
Sherleen Dutta
I see weddings as a celebration of our rich culture, providing an opportunity for families separated by distance to come together. Despite the expenses involved, this community gathering reflects the beauty of our traditions. I believe in finding joy in every moment. Striking a balance between comfort and style, I find joy in reusing outfits for a personal touch, while also indulging in fresh fashion statements for special occasions.

Repeat mode
Megha Sharma
Well, I don’t mind repeating my outfits for weddings because how many heavy traditional outfits can we buy that can’t be worn frequently? And also, I don’t attend many weddings. I prefer only attending my closed ones’ wedding. I have my cousin’s wedding in November in Punjab but I am going to miss it because I am shooting.

Megha Sharma

Making memory
Mehul Vyas
Weddings are the one of the most memorable and important occasions in one’s life and also for the family. Weddings in India are a family affair. I am very excited to attend weddings of friends and some weddings in my family. Personally, I feel the expenditure on weddings shouldn’t be a burden. We should plan well and strike a balance.

Mehul Vyas


