 Without glamourising or unnecessarily valourising its heroes, the series Trial By Fire brings to fore their heroic crusade : The Tribune India

Without glamourising or unnecessarily valourising its heroes, the series Trial By Fire brings to fore their heroic crusade

Without glamourising or unnecessarily valourising its heroes, the series Trial By Fire brings to fore their heroic crusade


Nonika Singh 

The blockbuster Border, among many other things, is also a reminder of an unfortunate incident connected to it. On the fateful day of June the 13th, 1997, it was during the screening of Border that a fire at Uphaar cinema snuffed 59 lives. Nearly 26 years after Netflix series, Trial by Fire not only relives the tragedy of those who died of asphyxiation after being trapped in the hall, but more significantly a couple’s fight to seek justice.  

The very first episode of the seven-part series without much ado comes to the point and fills you with anger, as you watch the life of a happy family of Krishnamoorthys turn upside down. Losing two children to the fire at the cinema can only be devastating. And the series captures the grief of Krishnamoorthys most emphatically.  Every sinew of Rajshri Deshpande as Neelam Krishanmoorthy conveys the unspeakable horror that snatched her son and daughter. Her face mirrors a whole gamut of emotions. From a distraught mother to a tenacious and resilient one, she truly becomes Neelam who won’t settle for anything less than justice.  

But is justice in India so easily accessible, especially when it hinges upon act of negligence, of omission and commission, rather than an outright act of murder. The entire series dovetails her and her husband Shekhar’s fight and the long drawn court battles lasting more than two decades. Though clearly Neelam is the more proactive of the two and Rajshri nails her resolve with perfection, Abhay Deol plays his part with a self-effacing tenor. You can feel him carry the grief in his body language, the hunched shoulders, gawky stance and more. Shardul Bhardwaj as cinema attendant too carries the frenzied turmoil of the catastrophic day well.  

Then the real strength of the series lies in the fact that it does not hide under disclaimers. Based on a book Trial by Fire written by Shekhar and Neelam Krishnamoorthy, the makers may have taken some cinematic liberty, but have simultaneously dared to name the people involved, both accused and victims. In fact, besides, real protagonists and Ansal brothers, there is reference to noted lawyer KTS Tulsi, who fought the case on behalf of the Uphaar tragedy victims. Needless to say, the couple alone is not the only aggrieved party. The story of a night watchman who lost seven members of his family and a couple who lost their only son are equally poignant. 

Clearly no celluloid translation can bring to life the pain of all the victims and has to stick to a template. And here the creators and writers, Kevin Luperchio and Prashant Nair, stay with the couple and episode by episode take us from one court to another, one verdict to the next one, leaving one with anguish and frustration. With dismay we learn how CBI watered down charges, how the apex court’s verdict was not as heartening as one would have expected.  

Without glamourising or unnecessarily valourising its heroes, Trial By Fire brings to fore their heroic crusade. Indeed, fighting unflinchingly and consistently within a system where you are pitted against rich and mighty can only be an uphill battle. As a viewer you admire their courage to keep pecking and can sense their frustration too. Sure there are a few unwanted digressions too. The episode starring Anupam Kher and Ratna Pathak Shah does not gel as well as the tragic stories of others. Then the constant back and forth, as it weaves in more characters such as Rajesh Tailang (playing a Delhi Vidyut Board official) is a trifle distracting.  

Nevertheless, the series never loses its grip. From dramatic point of view, the final episode is a tour de force and truly unleashes the havoc of what happened on the tragic day. Perhaps, the idea is to leave us with haunting images, an endeavour in which it succeeds unequivocally. And as we are reminded how Ansals were let off six months after the conviction in the related evidence tampering case, we are left with uneasy questions. And question mark on the system which sadly may not have changed even today, thus making the series ever so relevant.  

Yet another ace in the firmament of Indian OTT series inspired by real incidents.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Himachal

Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...

Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’

Ganga Vilas Cruise not stuck in Bihar, cruise docked for tourists to explore shoreline: Inland Waterways Authority

The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule...

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband to a plane crash 16 years ago

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband in a similar plane crash 16 years ago

She got her pilot training with the money she got from the i...

Ensure party does not lose a single election in 2023: Nadda to BJP cadre ahead of 9 state polls

Ensure party does not lose a single election in 2023: Nadda to BJP cadre ahead of 9 state polls

Flags India’s growing global prowess, self-reliance across s...


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

Caught on CCTV: 25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

Mohali RPG attack case: Suspect to be treated as adult, says Juvenile Justice Board

PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders

Token system to end queues at PGI's Advanced Cardiac Centre

Drive against Mohali land grabbers was abandoned at eleventh hour

AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt

AAP MLAs march to L-G's office to protest against 'interference' in functioning of Delhi govt

Delhi Assembly adjourned for the day amid protest by AAP members against L-G

Delhi Mayoral poll to be held on January 24

Delhi Police busts two inter-state illegal firearms syndicates; 4 from Punjab held, 18 pistols recovered

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s plea against HC order for rape FIR

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held