Woman protesting Ukraine sexual violence removed from Cannes red carpet

A woman protesting against sexual violence in Ukraine was removed from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet during the world premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing.
Video footage from the carpet saw a woman trying to crash the event while screaming at the top of her lungs. She was quickly removed from the carpet by a handful of security guards.
The topless woman was wearing only panties and had the word “scum” written on her lower back.
The radical feminist activist organisation Scum posted on Twitter: “This activist exposed the war rapes and sexual torture committed on Ukrainian women by Russian soldiers.” Blood red paint also appeared on her lower back and legs. The colors of the Ukrainian flag were spray-painted across the woman’s torso, as were the words: “Stop raping us.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel
Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...
Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel
Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister
The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...
8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP's Siddhartha Nagar
Passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla...