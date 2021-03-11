Woman protesting Ukraine sexual violence removed from Cannes red carpet

A woman protesting against sexual violence in Ukraine was removed from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet during the world premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Video footage from the carpet saw a woman trying to crash the event while screaming at the top of her lungs. She was quickly removed from the carpet by a handful of security guards.

The topless woman was wearing only panties and had the word “scum” written on her lower back.

The radical feminist activist organisation Scum posted on Twitter: “This activist exposed the war rapes and sexual torture committed on Ukrainian women by Russian soldiers.” Blood red paint also appeared on her lower back and legs. The colors of the Ukrainian flag were spray-painted across the woman’s torso, as were the words: “Stop raping us.” —IANS