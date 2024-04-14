Women aspire much more, says Shruti Choudhary

Essaying the role of Bulbul in Colors’ Mera Balam Thanedaar, Shruti Choudhary believes it’s a sad reality that women are often expected to be a ‘mother’ immediately after marriage.

She says, “I believe families must recognise and support that women aspire to much more than just starting a family. While portraying the role in the show, I gained a deep understanding of the pressure women face when pushed to conceive. While babies are undoubtedly a blessing, it’s equally essential to determine the right timing for such a significant life event. Playing Bulbul has been incredibly fulfilling for me as it allows me to empower women to forge their paths and challenge societal norms. I’m profoundly grateful to my fans for their unwavering support.”