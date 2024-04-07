 “Women empowerment starts with uniting women,” says Gul Panag : The Tribune India

“Women empowerment starts with uniting women,” says Gul Panag

Gul Panag attended the FICCI event on Saturday in Dehradun.

Gul Panag. Photo: ANI



ANI

Dehradun, April 7

Actor Gul Panag talked about women empowerment and how women together as a collective can empower each other and their health at an event in Dehradun.

Gul Panag attended the FICCI event on Saturday.

“Women empowerment starts with uniting women. When I am with women, I feel that I have my own empowerment. Because I believe that one woman can inspire and encourage another woman. And I consider myself very fortunate that I am here. I was invited, and I was given a chance to speak. The challenges that women are facing are universal. It should be talked about. I believe it will make these challenges easy.” She said.

While addressing the audience during the event, she added, “In the society where we are conditioned to put everybody before us, we typically put ourselves last. Now what that does is compromise our ability to do the very job that’s been thrust on our shoulders. Take care of the family; take care of the home. And whatever it may be, whether you’re a stay-at-home mother or a working mother, whatever you do, you have a disproportionate share of responsibility on your shoulders. And those shoulders need to be strong.”

Gul Panag said, “And you know, when you board an aircraft, ‘sabse pehle wo kya bolte hain? Sabse pehle apna mask pehnlo’. I’m 45 right now, and I think prioritising my health has had a very big role to play in my being able to do all that I’m able to do. If we are not strong, if we are not capable, then we will not be able to do all the things that are on our wish list, including but not limited to taking care of our children and our ageing parents. It’s all a responsibility that falls on our shoulders. And I think taking care of your health is rocket science. We must eat healthy. We know what that is all about.”

Gul started her journey in the world of glamour by winning the Miss India title in 1999. She later represented India at Miss Universe 1999.

Gul Panag made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Dhoop’. Some of her other movies include ‘Dor’, ‘Turning 30’ and ‘Student of the Year 2’, among others.

She has several web shows to her credit, like ‘The Family Man’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and others. 

