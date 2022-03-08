Women’s Day special: Vicky Kaushal shares adorable picture of his mother-wife bonding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

As the world celebrates International Women’s day today, Internet is getting flooded with messages and photos, felicitating and hailing women for their accomplishments in social, economic, cultural, and political sphere. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal too did his bit to celebrate the day with two important women of his life—his mum Veena and wife Katrina Kaif. The photo shows Katrina Kaif sitting on the lap of her mother-in-law and getting a warm hug from her.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote “My strength. My world”, with a red heart emoji. Katrina is seen wearing a red ethnic dress and holding a gift in her hand.

Vicky Kaushaland Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan and their wedding was attended by only close friends and family members.

Katrina also shared a photo, flaunting Women’s day wish with a photo along her six sisters. TheBang Bangactress captioned the photo as “a lot of WOMEN in one family”