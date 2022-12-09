 Wonder Woman 3 cancelled one day after Gal Gadot teased fans with it : The Tribune India

Wonder Woman 3 cancelled one day after Gal Gadot teased fans with it

DC Studios did not approve Patty Jenkins treatment for Wonder Woman 3

Wonder Woman 3 cancelled one day after Gal Gadot teased fans with it

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Instagram/gal_gadot



Los Angeles, December 8

DC's iconic female superhero may not appear in another solo film any time soon with a major change brewing in the DC film line-up.

'Wonder Woman', which has two films in its franchise so far, will not receive the third installment due to a change in the strategy of the future films at DC Studios.

As per a report by US-based entertainment outlet Variety, the new CEOs of DC Studios, Peter Safran and James Gunn would unveil their renewed strategy for future DC films to Warner Bros.Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week.

Patty Jenkins, director of the 'Wonder Woman' films, had submitted a treatment for 'Wonder Woman 3' but it was not approved by the studio's seniors as it didn't align well with the new plans of Safran and Gunn, Variety cited a studio insider.

Ironically, this news comes right after actor Gal Gadot, who portrays the Amazonian heroine, had taken to Twitter to post something that sparked speculation of a new film of the DC heroine possibly coming soon.

"Can't wait to share her next chapter with you," the 37-year-old wrote in the caption of the post shared alongside a picture of the iconic DC character.

As per Variety, citing The Hollywood Reporter, planned sequel to films like 'Man of Steel' and 'Black Adam' may also be affected as part of this new strategy for future DC films. 

#Wonder Woman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes 'love of her life', sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations

2
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

3
Punjab

Watch: This 'chaat wali' from Punjab is going viral for her epic 'sardar ji' style

4
Himachal

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

5
Punjab

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

6
Nation

IPS officer Amit Lodha who inspired web-series 'Khakee' booked by Bihar vigilance unit over corruption charges

7
Nation

Supreme Court takes exception to govt functionaries' statement on judicial appointments, NJAC

8
Himachal

Himachal Assembly poll results: Who won from where; see full list of successful candidates

9
Punjab

Himachal Pradesh Assembly results encouraging; Gujarat fixed match between BJP-AAP: Punjab Cong chief Raja Warring

10
Nation

Bypolls: SP wins Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, Khatauli goes to RLD; BJP wrests Azam Khan's stronghold Rampur

Don't Miss

View All
Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

Top News

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...

ADB approves USD 250 million loan to support India’s wide-ranging reforms to strengthen logistics sector

ADB approves USD 250 million loan to support India’s wide-ranging reforms to strengthen logistics sector

The loan will finance the first sub-program of the strengthe...

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh

Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...

Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla on Friday

Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today

The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

Urges govt to fix mistakes at earliest as it had hurt severa...


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody in Amritsar

Online booking for Attari ceremony from January 1

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on Patiala ki Rao rivulet mess

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing

Sikhs have lost faith in BJP: DSGMC ex-chief

Olympian Sushil’s 2 aides arrested in murder case

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

Help end water crisis: Balbir Singh Seechewal

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Punjab's inter-university youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat