 'Wonder Women' trailer shows heartwarming tale of safe haven for expecting mothers : The Tribune India

'Wonder Women' trailer shows heartwarming tale of safe haven for expecting mothers

The story portrays a warm bond between expecting women from different walks of life

'Wonder Women' trailer shows heartwarming tale of safe haven for expecting mothers

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Wonder Women'. Instagram/sonylivindia



Mumbai, November 3

Actresses Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Amruta Subhash are set to star in the upcoming film 'Wonder Women', the trailer of which was unveiled on Thursday. It takes the viewers through a special prenatal class for expecting mothers called 'Sumana' which welcomes them as they embark on the journey of of motherhood together and gives a glimpse of what a safe haven for expecting mothers is like.

Nithya Menen, Parvathy and Amruta along with Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip and Archana Padmini portray expecting mothers from different walks of life. The story portrays a warm bond between these women, their way of dealing with life and how the pregnancy and their new found friendships push them to grow together.

The film has been written and directed by the 'Bangalore Days' sensation - Anjali Menon, who has returned to the director's chair after 4 years.

Watch the trailer:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Talking about the film and concept, Anjali said in a statement: "I have discovered from experience that sisterhoods can empower us individually and collectively. With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life." She further mentioned: "The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow. It is a full-on heart film and I am eager to see the audience journey with these characters."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara under the banners of RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, 'Wonder Women' will stream exclusively on SonyLIV from November 18.

IANS

#Amruta Subhash #Nithya Mene #Parvathy Thiruvothu #Wonder Women

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

4
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

5
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

6
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

7
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

8
Punjab

PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on November 5

9
Punjab

SAD suspends Bibi Jagir Kaur over SGPC election row

10
World

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: EC to announce schedule shortly

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

Counting to be held on December 8

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Resolution automatically fails without getting minimum of ni...

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman’s murder

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

He assures people all vacant posts would be filled

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested a month after he escaped from police custody

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

Amrik Singh had escaped from the hospital, where the jail of...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: Amritsar District judge

SGPC remembers 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh in Level II in Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index scores

Punjab and Chandigarh figure in Level II in Ministry of Education's Performance Grading Index

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Man held for running fake pathology lab in Gurugram

53 per cent Delhi-NCR residents hold stubble-burning as primary cause of air pollution: Survey

Man treats 'clueless' elderly couple from Kanpur to sandwiches, juice on their first flight from Delhi; wholesome story goes viral

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Hoshiarpur Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway near Khanna damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Punjab Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Ahmedgarh: Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested a month after he escaped from police custody

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi University hopes for windfall

Punjab Public School, Nabha, shines in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners