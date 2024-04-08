Woody Allen is still unsure about when he’ll retire

IANS

Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen is unsure about making his next film. The 88-year-old filmmaker has helmed his 50th feature film in the form of the French erotic thriller Coup de Chance. However, he is unsure whether it will be his last project as he still has lots of ideas, but finds trying to obtain financial support for his work tiresome.

Woody said, “I’m on the fence. I don’t want to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck. But if someone shows up and calls in and says we want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it. I would probably not have the willpower to say no because I have so many ideas.”

The veteran director, whose career has spanned over six decades and includes films such as Annie Hall and Hannah and Her Sisters, explained that the delay of the release of Coup de Chance has left him disillusioned with the movie industry. He said it did not matter to him whether it got distributed in the US or not. He added, “Once I make it, I don’t follow it anymore. Distribution is no longer what it was. The whole business has changed, and not in an appealing way. All the romance of filmmaking is gone.”