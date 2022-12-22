Working with Rohit Shetty is on every actor’s wish-list, says Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Cirkus, has expressed her delight working with superstar director Rohit Shetty for the first time. Shetty has helmed the film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav and Varun Sharma.
Jacqueline says, “I think for all of us who have worked with Rohit sir for the first time, it has definitely been like a dream. I think it’s on every single actor’s wish-list to work with Rohit Shetty. Everyone becomes a big family and he brings everyone so beautifully together.”
Cirkus is all set to release on December 23, 2022. — IANS
