World premiere for Berlin

Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh’s spy thriller Berlin is all set for world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in October. Berlin centres around a deaf-mute man who is detained on suspicion of spying.
