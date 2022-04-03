With an aim of spreading joy amongst everyone while celebrating the launch of Mithai, Zee TV’s upcoming show, the world’s largest jalebi was made on the streets of Mumbai. Fried in a specially fabricated kadhai, this huge 12.8-feet jalebi, weighing as many as 80 kilos, was prepared with the help of 10 chefs from Rabdiwala and the lead actress of the show, Debattama Saha. After an arduous toil of nearly 24 hours, the channel made a victorious and spectacular entry into the International Book of Records for preparing the ‘World’s Largest Jalebi.’ Debattama mentions, “I was extremely thrilled when I got to know that Zee TV and team Mithai were going to make the world’s largest jalebi. To be honest, I had to learn how to make jalebis for my new show, Mithai, and it’s not an easy task to make even a small jalebi!”