Worthy or spare?

IANS

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has reacted to Prince Harry having revealed that he took psychedelic drugs to deal with trauma. She herself has previously discussed her own experience.

Harry, now 39, mentioned having taken psychedelics, which are said to have the potential to cause hallucinations, in his memoir Spare, which was released in January this year. He later spoke about psychedelics in interviews and once said that he wouldn’t recommend recreational use, but said they can sometimes act as medicine.

He isn’t the only celebrity to have spoken about ayahuasca. Jada, 52, has discussed her experience with it in interviews this year. And her husband Will Smith, 55, has reportedly recalled experiences with ayahuasca himself.

During a recent interview, Jada was asked if she had taken the substance with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 42, as she lives within an hour of the couple in California. Jada responded, “No, but I didn’t know they did that.” Although there’s no suggestion that Meghan has tried psychedelics, Jada added after being made aware of Prince Harry’s remarks, “Good for them!”

She previously spoke about her experience with ayahuasca in interviews whilst promoting her memoir Worthy, which came out in October. Jada said around that time, “Ayahuasca helped me, it gave me a new intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before.”

