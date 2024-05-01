“Would have been lost if I didn’t find you”: Virat Kohli pens romantic birthday wish for wife Anushka Sharma

Mumbai, May 1
As actor Anushka Sharma turned 36 on Wednesday, her better half and star cricketer Virat Kohli penned a romantic note for his wife.
Virat took to his Instagram handle to share series of pictures featuring birthday girl and himself.
View this post on Instagram
In the first picture, Anushka can be seen leaning on the balcony railing and posing in a casual black top, beige shorts and white statement sunglasses.
One of the pictures shows Virat and Anushka walking and exploring streets and places together.
In another photo, facing their back towards the camera, Virat and Anushka can be seen enjoying scenic beauty.
Along with the post, Virat penned a note for his wife, which read, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.” As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.
One of the users wrote, “If someone says perfect couple then I hear #virushka.” Another user commented, “Happy Birthday to the biggest cheerleader and strongest support system of Virat Kohli.”
“Thank you Queen Anushka Sharma for always standing by his side in every up and down,” another comment read.
Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. In February, the star couple announced the birth of their baby boy Akaay.
