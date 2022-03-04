Wrestler Babita Phogat, one of the strongest participants in Lock Upp is excited to show her real side

What were your reasons for participating in Lock Upp?

I wanted to be a part of a live reality show for quite some time and Lock Upp fits the bill. Till now people have known me from the film Dangal but I am happy now people can see the raw side of Babita Phogat.

Did you consult with your family before saying yes to this show?

I am the one who has always taken decisions about my life and career but I had a discussion about this show with my family too.

You recently became a mother. With a baby, were you comfortable doing this show?

This was probably the toughest moment of my life when I agreed to do this show and left behind my son. I have never left him for so long. But at the same time, I know my in-laws and my husband are going to take care of my kid.

Anything special which you are carrying inside the Lock Upp?

Nothing. Only the sweetest memories and the warmth of motherhood. I just want to win the trophy for my son and give it to him as my thank you gift.

At times, reality shows have a lot of negativities. Are you scared that it might change your image?

Not at all. Because as a sportsperson the amount of hardship and struggle I have experienced — nothing can beat that. I am a strong person.

What will be your strongest factor as a participant?

My honesty and real side of me. And I will give my hundred per cent to the tasks given inside the show.

How do you see Kangana Ranaut as a host?

I think she is the ideal host for this show. I am looking forward to see her as the jailor. She is a brilliant actress and my favourite film of her is Tanu Weds Manu.

What kind of series/films do you love to watch?

I am a huge fan of biopics. I feel when you watch a film like Dangal you get to know so many things about real life and also get inspired.

What is your focus now as a sportsperson?

Wrestling is my first love. Whatever I will do in life that will be always my priority.

What have been your lessons from the pandemic?

This pandemic has taught me to do things for people. I was pregnant during the second wave of Covid. But during the first wave I tried to reach out to people and never sat idle at home.