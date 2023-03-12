‘Writing is like a therapy,’ says actress Kajol Chugh

Your music video Jahaan Pe Dil Hai is getting a good response. How was your experience of shooting?

This is my first independent music video. As an artiste, I feel it’s challenging because you have to emote without any dialogue. I have always been inclined towards music videos and film songs.

When did you start acting?

I was a nerd and a first bencher in school. In 2018, I completed my bachelor’s degree in theatre studies from Christ University. And then I started auditioning from my home town Bengaluru itself.

How did your family react to your career choice?

My family and I too thought that I would become a doctor. But my sister broke the rule. She is a fashion designer and now I am an actor. My parents have always encouraged us to do things which give us joy.

Tell us about your first break.

I was lucky and I bagged my first film Shakeela. I played young Shakeela in the Richa Chadha-starrer. Then I shifted to Mumbai.

How did Mumbai greet you?

Mumbai embraced me with open arms. In my childhood, I used to visit Mumbai during summer vacations. I always liked the city. Now, I have found the purpose to be here.

You have quite a volume of work on OTT platforms. Tell us about it.

Yes, and I feel happy about that. After Masaba Masaba, I did Bombay Begums and then during Covid I did Feels Like Ishq.

Without any godfather is it tough to sustain in the industry?

I have always followed one rule—I go to the casting directors and give auditions and that’s the safest way. I started with zero contacts but always believed in networking.

You have shot a commercial with Kiara Advani. How was it?

She is a very humble actor and she is a through professional. I was calling her ma’am and she laughed and made me comfortable.

You have worked with the late Satish Kaushik in Chhatriwali. How was your experience?

In the film he played a person from a small town. He was always smiling and talkative. And I told him if he was planning to direct a film, he should consider me for an appropriate role. We lost him too soon.

What’s your de-stress mantra?

I write my journal. It’s been three years since I have started writing. It’s like a therapy.

What next?

I have shot a film produced by Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal, which is directed by Shuchi Talati. In the film I have played a rebel student. And then one more music video is coming up.