Writing on the beach...

Congratulating Team India for clinching the T20 World Cup trophy, noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created a sand sculpture of a 20 feet-long bat and 500 balls with the message “Congratulations! Rohit & Team”, at Puri beach in Odisha. “Indian Men’s cricket team won the T20 World Cup, so we have created a 20ft long bat with the installation of 500 balls to congratulate Rohit and his Team,” said Pattnaik.

Hot Line : Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Indian cricket team’s head coach Rahul Dravid speak on the phone during a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup . Modi congratulated the team and Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy. Photos: PTI

Pattnaik has also created a World Cup trophy and a sculpture of Captain Rohit Sharma at Puri beach. Students of his sand art institution joined hands with him to complete the sculpture. —IANS

No watch policy

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he didn’t watch the T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa because of his belief that the team loses when he watches a match. He took to his blog and wrote, "World Champions... India! The excitement and emotions and the apprehension... All one and over .. the TV was not seen... we lose when I do!”

“Love this man”

Anushka Sharma wrote a heartwarming note for her husband and star batter Virat Kohli. Calling him her “home”, she wrote a sweet note for Virat on her Instagram handle along with his picture holding the trophy. “AND ..... I love this [email protected] . So grateful to call you my home..- now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”

