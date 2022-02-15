‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai’: Bappi Lahiri you will be missed

Tribune News Service

Mona

Chandigarh, February 16

Music lovers woke up to a rude jolt on Wednesday morning of losing another gem, Bappi Lahiri.

Still grieving over the loss of India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, Lahiri’s passing away spread gloom amongst his innumerable fans and followers.

The famous music director and singer, Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15 in Mumbai. He was 69. Lahiri was not keeping well for a while and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for about a month. Recently discharged, his health deteriorated on Tuesday night and he died due to obstructive sleep apnea shortly before midnight. Tributes poured in over social media, with celebs sharing how they grew up to Lahiri’s beats.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, to Bengali classical singers Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, he started his musical training rather early at 3 playing tabla. His maternal uncle was Bollywood legend Kishore Kumar. At 19, Lahiri debuted in the music scene in 1973 with Nanha Shikari, a Deb Mukherjee and Tanuja starrer musical. He was one of the few visible music directors, in his signature style - velvet coats, chunky golden jewellery, ornate sunglasses, and often sang his compositions. Along with Hindi, he also sang and composed for Bengali, Kannad, Gujarati, Tamil and Telugu films.

Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re (Saaheb), I Am A Disco Dancer (Disco Dancer), Raat Baaqi (Namak Halaal), Dede Pyaar De (Sharaabi), Pag Ghunghroo Baandh (Namak Halaal), Tamma Tamma (Thanedaar) to Ooh La La song (The Dirty Picture), Lahiri’s given many a musical hits. In fact, Tamma Tamma was recreated for Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017, which amassed about 350 million hits in youtube.

He was to gain fame as the Disco King popularising synthesised disco music in the country. Awards and accolades came Lahiri’s way. He won Filmfare best music director for Sharaabi (1985) and Banga Bibhushan Samman (2017). A brief acting and political stint to his credit popularly called Bappi Da, he made his Hollywood foray with films Moana and Lion. Lahiri also recorded a song We Love India with slum children.

Active till 2020, his last Bollywood songs were Areey Pyar Kar Le (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) and Bhankas (Baaghi 3). He is survived by his wife Chitrani, a son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri. He will live on in music lovers’ hearts with evergreen songs like Chalte Chalte/Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna/ Kabhi Alvida Na Kahna/ Kabhi Alvida Na Kahna!