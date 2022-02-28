Yagya Bhasin wants to play a mischievous kid

Child artist Yagya Bhasin, best known for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, has also done many TV shows like CID, Krishna Chali London and Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma.

He says, “My TV journey has been fantastic. In fact, the first project I got after coming to Mumbai was Mere Sai on Sony TV where I played the role of a villager. I also did many other TV shows after that, and recently Yeh Hai Chahatein. It was a fabulous experience for me.”

Talking about the kind of roles he wants to play, he adds, “I am looking to essay versatile roles. I would quite like to play a mischievous kid because normally the roles I got in TV shows are all adorable and obedient types.”