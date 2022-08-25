Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are on spiritual tour, offer prayers at Jwala Devi and Naina Devi temples

ANI

Mumbai, August 25

Looks like Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar are on a spiritual tour as they have been visiting quite a few temples in Himachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Yami visited the famous Jwala Devi mandir in Shimla. She took to Instagram to share photos from their visit. Yami looked elegant in a gold brocade salwar-kurta with a red dupatta and Aditya also wasn't behind in styling! Aditya looked handsome in a gold kurta-pyjama.

Yami wrote a sweet caption along with the post - "The spiritual feeling after Darshan at Jwala Devi mandir is inexpressible."

The couple then visited Bagla Mukhi temple and shared photos from their time at the 'Shaktipeeth temple'.

Verified Took blessings at Baglamukhi Mata mandir. 🙏🏻 The last 2 days that we spent visiting the Shaktipeeth temples have been one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life. These temples are the epicentre of divine strength & faith.

On Tuesday, Yami and Aditya visited the Naina Devi temple in her "Dev Bhoomi" Himachal. The couple performed a 'Puja' at the holy temple, pictures of which were again shared on Instagram by Yami.

For the couple's Tuesday outing to the temple, Yami wore a pink salwar kameez while Aditya donned a white kurta-pyjama with a black Nehru Jacket and a white pocket square. Yami posted a bunch of photos on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi mandir in my Dev Bhoomi Himachal."

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Yami was last seen in 'Dasvi' alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She has Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary directorial 'Lost' alongside Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and Neil Bhoopalam in her kitty. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Oh My God 2'.

