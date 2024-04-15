Yami Gautam greets her fans on Himachal Day; drops postcard

IANS

Mumbai, April 15

Yami Gautam, who is basking in the success of her latest release ‘Article 370’, extended greetings to fans on the occasion of Himachal Day on Monday.

Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15 every year, marking the establishment of the region as a province in India.

Hailing from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Yami also owns a farm in the Kohar Khas village in Kangra, where she practices organic farming. She frequently shares glimpses of the farm produce, such as lemons and plums, on Instagram.

Yami took to stories to share a postcard featuring a captivating view of the snow-covered landscape of the state, accompanied by the caption, ‘Happy Himachal Day’.

#Article 370 #Instagram #Mumbai #Yami Gautam