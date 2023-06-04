Yami Gautam, hubby Aditya Dhar celebrate 2 years of love and togetherness like this

ANI

Mumbai, June 4

Actor Yami Gautam penned down an adorable wish for her husband Aditya Dhar on the occasion of their 2nd wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Yami dropped a video collage which she captioned, "Happy happy 2 years my love."

In the reel, Yami shared some pictures and videos from her good memories with her husband.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and Happy Anniversary wishes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Happy anniversary." "Congratulations mam and sir," a fan commented.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The 'Kaabil' actor subsequently made a surprise announcement of her marriage to the director-lyricist in May 2021.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from her marriage ceremony and revealed of the nuptials in the caption.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," The "Vicky Donor" actor wrote.

"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," She added.

Meanwhile, Yami will be next seen in the drama film 'OMG-Oh My God 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from that she also has the comedy film 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Prateek Gandhi in her kitty.

