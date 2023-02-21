Yami Gautam mimics Kangana Ranaut, 'Queen' actor calls Yami 'naughty girl'

Mumbai, February 21
They share a cordial bond as both of them hail from Himachal Pradesh. Recently, Kangana Ranaut appreciated an old video of Yami Gautam where she mimicked the 'Queen' actor. Responding to the video, Kangana wrote in her Instagram story, "You naughty girl, next we meet I am gonna make you do this."
Yami gracefully replied to Kangana's request saying, " Hahaa... Oh God. I am sure I'll fumble if I have to do this in front of you. Only out of sheer love and admiration."
In the video, Yami was seen saying in Kangana's tone to the host of a tv show, "Dekhiye baba mai chahati hu ki agli film mein hum sath mein kaam kare, par script jo hai, aur jo role hai who acha hona chahiye . Karenge aap? (I want us to work together in the next film but the script and role have to be good. Will you work with me?") On the work front, Yami was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 'Lost', in which, she played an investigative reporter. The movie received a mixed response from the audience.
Kangana too has quite a number of projects in her hand. She completed the shoot of 'Emergency' in which, she played the role of Indian ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi. She is now shooting for the Tamil movie 'Chandramukhi 2'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...