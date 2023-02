Yami Gautam mimics Kangana Ranaut, 'Queen' actor calls Yami 'naughty girl'

Mumbai, February 21

They share a cordial bond as both of them hail from Himachal Pradesh. Recently, Kangana Ranaut appreciated an old video of Yami Gautam where she mimicked the 'Queen' actor. Responding to the video, Kangana wrote in her Instagram story, "You naughty girl, next we meet I am gonna make you do this."

Yami gracefully replied to Kangana's request saying, " Hahaa... Oh God. I am sure I'll fumble if I have to do this in front of you. Only out of sheer love and admiration."

In the video, Yami was seen saying in Kangana's tone to the host of a tv show, "Dekhiye baba mai chahati hu ki agli film mein hum sath mein kaam kare, par script jo hai, aur jo role hai who acha hona chahiye . Karenge aap? (I want us to work together in the next film but the script and role have to be good. Will you work with me?") On the work front, Yami was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 'Lost', in which, she played an investigative reporter. The movie received a mixed response from the audience.

Kangana too has quite a number of projects in her hand. She completed the shoot of 'Emergency' in which, she played the role of Indian ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi. She is now shooting for the Tamil movie 'Chandramukhi 2'.