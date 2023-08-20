 Yami Gautam thanks audience for love, overwhelming response to 'OMG 2' : The Tribune India

Yami Gautam thanks audience for love, overwhelming response to 'OMG 2'

'OMG 2' has crossed 125 crore at the box office

Yami Gautam with husband Aditya Dhar. ANI



Mumbai, August 20

Actor Yami Gautam, who is basking in the success of her recent release 'OMG 2', on Sunday expressed gratitude to the audience.

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared an old picture of herself along with her husband Aditya Dhar

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Thank you for this love & respect. Blessed."

Yami and Aditya can be seen dressed in traditional attire as they perform puja.

Recently, makers unveiled the new track 'Mahadeva'.

Taking to Insta, Akshay Kumar shared the song and wrote, "And it's time for my favourite track. Let's go #Mahadeva, Mahadeva, Mahadeva!!! Song out now."

Sung, composed and penned by Kashh the song features Akshay Kumar as the messenger of Lord Shiva.

Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', 'OMG 2' has fared phenomenally well at the box office.

The film has now scored a century at the box office.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated fans and wrote, "100 NOT OUT...#OMG2 speeds yet again... The *current trends* suggest, #OMG2 should comfortably cross 125 cr mark...Whether or not it reaches/crosses 150 cr will depend on how #DreamGirl2 fares... [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr. Total: 101.61 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film piqued the interest of the audience since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser.

Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as it wanted to tread with caution due to its overtlyÂreligious theme.Â However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release with some cuts. The censor board gave an â€˜Aâ€™ (Adults Only) certification to the film. ()

