Yami Gautam wishes husband Aditya Dhar on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Mumbai, June 4

New parents Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar who are celebrating their third wedding anniversary, on Tuesday, dropped an adorable picture along with wishes for each other.

Yami took to her Instagram account to drop a cutesy picture with her husband and filmmaker Aditya from their recent professional collaboration for the film ‘Article 370’.

In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling as they pose for the camera.

The ‘Article 370’ actress looked cute in a pink dress as she flaunted her baby bump.

Aditya on the other hand, looked stylish as he carried a monochromatic look.

Along with the picture, the actress wrote a sweet caption that read, ‘Happiest 3 (accompanied by red-heart emoji) And quite literally now,’ followed by a baby and a woman raising hand emoji. She also added a hashtag mentioning, ‘#HappyAnniversarytoUs (Smiling face with halo emoji)’.

Yami also added a retro dash with an old classic song, ‘Ye Zamin Gaa Rahi Hai’ in the background.

Her husband Aditya also took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures to wish his wife on the special day.

In the first picture, Yami can be seen wearing her bright smile, followed by a couple of stunning pictures of the two love birds.

‘Dearest Yami, You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world for me! Happy Anniversary my Love!,’ followed by folded hands, hugs, smiles and red-heart emojis.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy into their family last month.

