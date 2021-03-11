Yash Raj Films releases trailer of 'Prithviraj'

Makers of Prithviraj released the trailer on Monday and it looks magnificent! The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood, showcases the story of Prithviraj Chauhan. The trailer teleports you to the 12th century when India’s best samrat takes over the country and writes history with his sword. From long shots to the majestic looking havelis, the magnum opus impresses with its grandness. The film will hit cinemas on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. — TMS
