 YEAR BOOK 2023: With several debuts, real life stories and suspense thrillers ruling the roost on OTT, here is a look at some of the series that stood out in the web space : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • YEAR BOOK 2023: With several debuts, real life stories and suspense thrillers ruling the roost on OTT, here is a look at some of the series that stood out in the web space

YEAR BOOK 2023: With several debuts, real life stories and suspense thrillers ruling the roost on OTT, here is a look at some of the series that stood out in the web space

YEAR BOOK 2023: With several debuts, real life stories and suspense thrillers ruling the roost on OTT, here is a look at some of the series that stood out in the web space

The Railway Men



Sheetal

Going by the number of releases in 2023, Indian OTT industry seems to have become as big as Bollywood! From thrillers, period dramas, survival stories, India’s first cli-fi series to shows based on true incidents, OTT platforms offered a sea of entertainment options. We take a look at the best among the lot.

Ace up the sleeve

Trust Zoya Akhtar to bring her best even if she made a late entry into the digital domain. The creator duo, Reema Kagti and Zoya, brought Dahaad, which fetched not only views but appreciation from critics. Inspired from the real-life criminal, Mohan Kumar, also known as Cyanide Mohan, it is the first ever Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Dahaad also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sonakshi Sinha and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Kagti-Zoya again tasted success with the second season of Made In Heaven. It also propagated LGBTQIA+ representation as one of the transgender woman’s role was played by a trans-woman, Trinetra Haldar, herself.

Fans of directors Raj & DK didn’t miss much, even though their claim to fame web series The Family Man’s upcoming season gave 2023 a miss! It’s because the creators were busy working on two other web series, Netflix’s Farzi and Prime Video’s Guns & Gulaabs, which showcased the story of two completely different worlds. Shahid Kapoor made his digital debut with Farzi, whereas Guns & Gulaabs stars Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. In March, Farzi made headlines for becoming the most-watched Indian web series of all time! Guns & Gulaabs was also one of the last works of late actor Satish Kaushik.

Rewind and replay

The series Trial By Fire, based on the tragic fire incident in Uphaar cinema, Delhi, impressed the audiencetoo. It was adapted from the book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy, authored by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the grieving parents who lost their two children in the incident. Actors Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol played their roles, respectively.

Soon after, Hansal Mehta’s series Scoop catapulated actress Karsihma Tanna to limelight, as she played the formal journalist, Jigna Vora, on screen. Adapted from her biographical memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, the series gives a visual memory to her unfortunate story. Vora was accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011, but acquitted later.

Netflix and Yash Raj Films collaborated successfully for the series The Railway Men, based around the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak. Starring Kay Kay Menon as station master Iftekaar Siddiqui, it has a talented star cast, including R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Divyenndu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Juhi Chawla and others.

Rocket Boys Season 2, released in March, remained true to history, as Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh breathed life into the characters of late Indian scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, respectively. Sarbh even earned an Emmy nomination for Best Actor.

Vikramaditya Motwane brought back the golden era of Bollywood in the fictionalised tale, Jubilee, starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Aparashakti Khurana.

On the grey side

The surprise packages of the year were web series Kohrra and Kaala Paani. If Kohrra, directed by Randeep Jha, shifted the focus to Punjab, its murky police procedurals and deadly winter, Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani’ Kaala Paani transported one to the unexplored jungles of Andaman & Nicobar. A survival drama, it revealed the true nature of humans in the face of adversity.

The season two of Asur, titled Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, also impressed, while The Jengaburu Curse, India’s first series on climate change, also known as climate-fiction (cli-fi), also registered its presence. Directed by Nila Madhab Panda, it uncovered the dark international conspiracy endangering many lives.

Streaming debuts

Shahid Kapoor stole the limelight in the list of OTT debut of 2023 with two projects, web series Farzi and an OTT film Bloody Daddy. Actor Vijay Sethupathi also made his OTT debut with much-loved series Farzi. Talking of actresses, Sonakshi Sinha’s cop avatar in Dahaad and Dimple Kapadia as the drug lord in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo impressed.

The Night Manager was lauded for the deadly chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor’s stint as a villain. Successful web series, Rana Naidu and Taaza Khabar, also added two more names, Rana Daggubati and Bhuvan Bam, into the OTT space.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

3
J & K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

4
Diaspora

Indian Consulate in New York showcases valour of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons on Veer Bal Diwas

5
Chandigarh

15 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh due to bad weather

6
India

25 Indians from grounded Romanian plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

7
J & K

'There will be justice', says Rajnath Singh as he meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri

8
India

Russia and India mull joint production of modern weapons, Foreign Minister Lavrov says after holding talks with Jaishankar

9
Diaspora

6 of Andhra Pradesh family die in US as car collides with truck; were relatives of YSR Congress Party MLA

10
Uttar Pradesh Explainer

Ram Mandir—the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol and the politics

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...

Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report

Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report

The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...

Popular yesteryear Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71

Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71

Had been unwell for quite some time

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time highs

With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...

In a bizarre and hilarious event, Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan paused as third umpire gets stuck in lift

Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...


Cities

View All

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Amritsar district

Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Looking back 2023: Snatchings, robberies remain bane of holy city

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal

Moderate to dense fog expected over 3 days

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

DU graduates show resilience amid placement challenges

Rise in crimes against children calls for tough measures: DPCC chief

Delhi Police nab conman-cricketer

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Patiala DC shares success mantra, says stay focused to achieve goals

Loud music robs residents of good night’s sleep

Natak melas held to raise awareness on pollution