‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya suffers facture

IANS

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who fell from a height and broke her forearm bones, is on the path to recovery and has been advised immediate surgery.

On Thursday, Divyanka’s husband, Vivek Dahiya took to social media and shared an X-ray image of the 39-year-old actress’s arm. She will undergo surgery on April 19.

On Friday, Vivek also took to Instagram and penned a note: “Divyanka is on the road to recovery. A mishap occurred last evening where she fell from a height, due to which she broke both her forearm bones and was advised immediate surgery. We appreciate all the love and prayers being bestowed upon us. It means a lot. To all our fans and media friends, thank you for the immense love and concern. While Divyanka is in pain, she will only recover from here. We would love for her to do so in the privacy of her home and family. Much Love. VD.”

