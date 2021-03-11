Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-fame actress Mohena Kumari Singh reveals her son's name

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-fame actress Mohena Kumari Singh has revealed the name of her son, who is now a month old. The actress, after being blessed with the baby in Mumbai, is now in Dehradun, which is the home of her in-laws. She revealed the name of her baby boy as Ayaansh, which means the first ray of light. Mohena also revealed how her first flight with her baby boy went.

She wrote on Instagram, “We were excited, but also a little nervous about how it would go… I guess he did well on his first trip and so did we@suyeshrawat.”