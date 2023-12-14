Yo Yo Honey Singh gives 'Lungi Dance' a Moroccan twist, check out the video

Mumbai, December 14
Popular rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh gave a Moroccan spin to his song ‘Lungi Dance' from the 2013 film ‘Chennai Express'.
Honey Singh, who seems to be shooting in Morocco, took to Instagram, where he shared a video.
In the clip, the rapper is seen in a traditional Kaftaan and is singing the lines of the track, which is originally picturised on superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, mixed with the sounds of Morocco.
He captioned the track: “Lungi dance in Morocco.”
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
Honey Singh then crooned ‘Dil Ka Haal Sune Dil Wala' from ‘Shree 420' but added the same Moroccan zing to it.
The ‘Blue eyes' hitmaker captioned the clip: “Dil ka haal in Morocco. Arab love.”
Here's the second video:
View this post on Instagram
Honey Singh did not share why he was there. However, going by his Instagram story it seems he is on a work trip.
He shared a picture of his dressing room and wrote: “Shooting time Morocco.”
