Yo Yo Honey Singh is lean and fit in his latest photos, his transformation has fans say ‘old Honey is back’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 27

Producer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has surprised his fans with his new picture. Looking fit and lean, in the new picture Honey Singh shows off his biceps and toned muscles. The fans can’t keep calm and have flooded the Honey Singh’s picture with their love and compliments.

They are impressed his dramatic transformation and the countless fire and red hear emojis are a testament to their love.

In the picture, Honey Singh can be seen in an olive green ganji and black track pants. His bright green sneakers, gold chain and sunglasses add to his signature style. He took this shot before his live show in Hyderabad. Honey Singh captioned it, “Let's roll Hyderabad tonight!! Club Prism."

Check out his latest picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Among his industry friends, Maniesh Paul, singer Juggy D, singer Jassi Sidhu and even Jazzy B showered praises on Honey Singh for the transformation.

A fan complimented him as he wrote, “Old vibe is about to coming.....” One other fan said, “Welcome back old yo yoo.” An Instagram user commented, “King is back in shape.” Another fan said, “Are bhai itne ptle ho gaye.” A comment read, "You are the legend of our generation, sir. May God bless you always and keep rocking...stay healthy."

Of late, Honey Singh has been focusing on his live shows and has given regular performances in different cities. Honey Singh recently was in news when his wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence case against him.

#yo yo honey singh