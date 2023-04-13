Yo Yo Honey Singh promises 'Naagan' is unlike any of his old songs, 'it's very desi, pure Punjabi'

Mumbai, April 13
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is known for songs like 'Desi Kalakar', 'Brown Rang', 'Blue Eyes' and 'Love Dose', has shared that his new track titled 'Naagan' is his first pure Punjabi track unlike his other songs which had the elements of western urban music.
The rapper describes it as a hard core desi track which is high on its Punjabi richness, coupled with urban tribal hip hop. The track belongs to his album 'Honey 3.0'.
Talking about the song, Honey Singh said: "'Naagan' is unlike anything the audience has seen & heard before. Most of my songs in the past are more urban western, 'Naagan', however, is totally the opposite, it's very desi & Punjabi."
Here's the teaser of 'Naagan':
View this post on Instagram
The video for the song has been shot on a grand scale against the exotic backdrop of Tulum, Mexico.
The rapper further mentioned: "I am humbled by the love and support I have received over the years from my fans. They are my strength, my extended family, as an artist it is my responsibility to entertain my fans with new music and sounds."
The track will hit the airwaves on April 15, 2023.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...