Yo Yo Honey Singh releases party track ‘Gatividhi’ featuring Mouni Roy; invites her to Manali

Mumbai, December 24
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been in news of late. First, it was his chiselled look after he gained extra pounds that made waves on the Internet and now, it's his new song 'Gatividhi' which also features actress Mouni Roy.
The song is a party number and is best suited for this time of the year when the Holiday season is in full-swing. Talking about the song, Honey Singh said: "Like the name suggests, 'Gatividhi' is going to be a hep party song and Mouni Roy's charm in the video has lifted the song to the next level. The video is killer and I can't wait for the people to see and listen to 'Gatividhi'".
Musically, the song somewhere reminds of another Honey Singh song 'Manali Trance'. The visuals of the song present Honey and Mouni grooving to the beats of the song in an underground set-up.
Mouni Roy said: "It is the perfect song for this time of the year. What better way to celebrate the year ending with a Badass song. It was a perfect collaboration with Yo! Yo! and Namoh Studios." 'Gatividhi' is available for streaming across all leading music platforms.
