Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonakshi Sinha's back together after 9 years, share 'Kalaastar' release date

ANI

Mumbai, September 29

Post the grand success of their track 'Desi Kalakaar' rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and actor Sonakshi Sinha are collaborating once again after 9 years.

The duo will be seen collaborating on the song 'Kalaastar'.

On Friday morning, Yo Yo Honey Singh announced the official release date of the song.

Taking to Instagram, Singh dropped a new poster of the song which he captioned, "Save the date KALAASTAR 15th October. Thank u everyone for loving n supporting !!"

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

The song will be out on October 15.

In the new poster, Sonakshi could be seen pointing a gun towards Singh.

Soon after the rapper announced the official release date of the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Finally desi kalakar is back," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "hype is real."

Recently the makers unveiled the teaser of the song which received massive responses from the fans.

In the teaser, Singh wore the same T-shirt he donned in the song 'Desi Kalakaar' 9 years ago which left the fans excited for his upcoming track.

Check out the teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

Apart from that, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', and 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness' in her kitty.

#Mumbai #Yo Yo Honey Singh