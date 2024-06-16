Yo Yo Honey Singh to attend ‘best friend’ Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding

IANS

Ahead of the wedding of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has a sweet message for the soon-to-wed couple. Honey took to Instagram and posted a message for Sonakshi. He said though he would be busy with the shoot of his upcoming EP Glory in London, he would make sure to attend Sonakshi’s wedding in Mumbai.

The rapper called Sonakshi his best friend and shared how she helped him immensely in his career. He wrote, “Tho I gonna be in London shooting Glory’s first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend’s Sonakshi’s wedding. As she has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Instagram #Yo Yo Honey Singh