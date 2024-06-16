Yo Yo Honey Singh to attend ‘best friend’ Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding

Ahead of the wedding of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has a sweet message for the soon-to-wed couple. Honey took to Instagram and posted a message for Sonakshi. He said though he would be busy with the shoot of his upcoming EP Glory in London, he would make sure to attend Sonakshi’s wedding in Mumbai.
The rapper called Sonakshi his best friend and shared how she helped him immensely in his career. He wrote, “Tho I gonna be in London shooting Glory’s first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend’s Sonakshi’s wedding. As she has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia
Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...
Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle
Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility
Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days
The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...