‘Yoga for me, ‘Crew’ for you’: Kareena Kapoor does Chakrasana as part of her ‘Sunday plan’

IANS

Mumbai, April 14

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently appeared in the movie ‘Crew’, shared her Sunday plans, which consist of nothing but yoga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself doing chakrasana.

Kareena is wearing a neon pink sports bra and black tights.

The post is captioned, ‘Sunday plans? Yoga for me… Crew for you #ChakrasanaSeries.’

One user commented, ‘Fabulous workout’. Another fan said, ‘Always looking young’.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Mumbai