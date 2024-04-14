‘Yoga for me, ‘Crew’ for you’: Kareena Kapoor does Chakrasana as part of her ‘Sunday plan’

Mumbai, April 14
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently appeared in the movie ‘Crew’, shared her Sunday plans, which consist of nothing but yoga.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself doing chakrasana.
Kareena is wearing a neon pink sports bra and black tights.
The post is captioned, ‘Sunday plans? Yoga for me… Crew for you #ChakrasanaSeries.’
One user commented, ‘Fabulous workout’. Another fan said, ‘Always looking young’.
