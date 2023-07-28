Yogesh Mahajan was roped in to essay the role of Shukracharya for Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav

Colours’ Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav depicts the universe’s first love saga between Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati. In the current storyline, the marriage between Lord Shiv and Sati has taken place, which, as per Shukracharya’s belief, will lead to the downfall of the Asuras.

Joining the cast, Yogesh Mahajan makes his entry on the show, enlivening the part of Shukracharya, the guru of Daityas, Asuras, and Danavas who chose to support the demons in their quest for revenge against the Devas.

Yogesh says, “I’m thrilled about essaying the role of Shukracharya, one of the greatest sages of all times. I’ve worked in many mythological shows before, but being a part of producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s vision in Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav is a huge honour. Joining the grand retelling of the universe’s first love saga is an enriching experience for me as an actor. What makes portraying the revered sage intriguing for me is the changing dynamics of his devotion to Lord Shiv. This show marked a new era in the mythology realm, and I’m elated to have embarked on this wonderful journey of epic storytelling.”