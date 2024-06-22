 Yograj Singh has reason to celebrate. His Punjabi film Teriya Meriya Hera Pheriyan hits the screens today and a Hollywood project is already in his kitty : The Tribune India

Anita Devgan and Yograj Singh



Sheetal

Punjabi film Teriya Meriya Hera Pheriyan brings us a love story between a baniya boy (played by Pukhraj Bhalla) and a jatt girl (essayed by Aditi Ayra). An ensemble cast, comprising Rana Jung Bahadar, Jaswinder Bhalla, Yograj Singh, Anita Devgan and Harby Sangha, spices it up.

Pukhraj Bhalla

Ricky MK, director of the film, shares, "It has been an exhilarating experience shooting for my debut project. The diverse talent in our star cast brought the script to life in ways I couldn't have imagined. We hope that as much as we enjoyed making this film, the audience also enjoys it with friends and family."

Comedy maestro Jaswinder Bhalla's son Pukhraj Bhalla, who plays the lead character, shares his happiness at sharing screen space with his father in another project. Bhalla says, "I have never been hard on myself or taken pressure of being stereotyped. Knowing that my father is hailed as one of the great comic actors of Punjab, it's natural for people to expect comedy from me, but it doesn't mean that I have to do it too. I am more inclined towards thriller genre."

Mincing no words

In the mood to spit fire, Yograj Singh doesn't think twice when he says Amitabh Bachchan and Ammy Virk are the same! "There's no A or B category in anything, be it media channels or actors. Everybody is here to work and should be treated equally," he says. Yograj, while criticising the jealousy factor in many directors, hailed the South Indian film industry for staying humble. Apparently, the actor who did Darbar with Rajinikanth, says he would forever remember the latter’s humble nature. "It's something that cannot be taught and can only be acquired if one is willing. In Punjabi cinema, good films like Maurh and Rode College did not work because many directors and distributers could not see someone else climbing the stairs of success. It's worrisome and it moves me to tears sometimes."

Yograj thanks the Almighty for getting everything that he has ever wished for. Soon to essay a role in a Hollywood film wherein Yograj will play an officer who had served in the Army deployed in Afghanistan and lives in Canada, he recalls, “I wanted to work in Bollywood and it came true with films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Singh Is Bliing and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. I have worked in Darbar with Rajinikanth sir. Now, with a Hollywood project offered to me when I was shooting for a web series, Outlaw, as the director liked my personality, I believe it would be the stepping stone towards my dream of winning an Oscar.” 

