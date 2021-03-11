You can’t miss Alia Bhatt’s ‘cat of honour’ in new wedding pics

Chandigarh, April 24
Alia Bhatt’s love for her cats is no secret. The actress has often shared cute videos and photos of her furry friends on her social media post. In a new set of pictures, the actress has treated us with some really special photos with her cat Edward. What makes these pictures so special is the occasion. They are from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.
Looking ethereal in her wedding ensemble, a white and gold saree by Sabyasachi, Alia is happy to be with her ‘cat of honour’. Yes, that’s what the caption reads.
Check out these pictures of Alia as a beautiful bride:
The actress has been treating her fans and Instafam with some adorable photos from her wedding festivities. Her last post was a collection of photos from her mehendi ceremony. “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!
Here are the mehendi pictures:
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 at their house Vastu. They were together for five years before the tied the knot.
