You can't miss this massive goof-up in Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera'

Chandigarh, August 23
Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’ failed miserably at the box office.
The big-screen extravaganza could not impress the audience despite having a huge budget of around Rs 150 crore.
However, one scene from the climax of the movie left viewers in splits.
In a fight sequence played by Vaani, the actor can be seen performing a sword fight while holding a baby in her hand. However, whatsoever she’s holding onto appeared more like a hollow cloth than an actual baby or a prop doll.
Watch the viral clip from the movie here:
Let's just assume that there is a baby 👶#Shamshera #IseewhatIcant pic.twitter.com/4bS0KbV6dY— Guman Singh Rathore (@GumaanSingh) August 20, 2022
And then the cast and crew and fanboys will write cute long essays on how misunderstood #Shamshera is and how the audience is unnecessarily critical 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/tBev381Muf— PrayRona (@PrayRona_) August 22, 2022
The video has left the eagle-eyed netizens question if the film produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films even had an actual mega budget.
People were not convinced by Vaani’s conviction of holding an imaginary child in a swaddle flailing around. They were amazed to find how unimportant the baby was to the makers that they didn’t even bother to get a prop doll for the scene.
Twitterati had a lot to say:
Uff that's a massive goofup for a 150 cr movie. https://t.co/j8QkpuwoIX— Imthiaz Muhassin (@ImthiazMuhassin) August 22, 2022
The baby https://t.co/RaZDqjVzN1 pic.twitter.com/M7PZspIdw8— Bubble (@duvidhaa) August 22, 2022
I watched it last night and i noticed this in whole climax that it's so visible that they r shooting without baby, at least they could edit and add baby face there👎— Nikhil Gera (@BeingNikGera) August 21, 2022
Seriously.. atleast show a real baby.. a real one can never be held like that. In one scene the eyes of the so called baby were visible.. its a doll 🤭 #ShamsheraOnPrime #Shamshera— 😈 (@girlwhospitfire) August 21, 2022
The baby is fighting his own battle— Shubham (@atishub) August 21, 2022
We used to get atleast a baby sized toy and wrap it up for out stage play in college, and these guys didn't think it was required! M amazed!— Tulip Suman l ଟ୍ୟୁଲିପ୍ ସୁମନ (@tstulip) August 21, 2022
For a 150 crore budget movie this is the heights of foolishness 🤦♀️🤦♀️ https://t.co/ZUJuWAXZGc— mehreen (@mehreen_sobti) August 22, 2022
And they ask why bollywood is failing! https://t.co/nSB0N5voKD— rohit (@rv0005) August 22, 2022
Well, we hope the other film-makers are taking notes for their forthcoming projects.
