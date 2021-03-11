‘You changed the game’, Taapsee Pannu on Mithali Raj’s retirement from cricket

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

Taapsee Pannu opened up on Mithali Raj’s decision to retire from international cricket. Indian women’s ODI and Test team captain Mithali announced retirement from all formats of the game via Twitter.

Taapsee will be essaying the role of Mithali Raj in the biopic Shabaash Mithu, calls her a true legend. In a heartfelt note, Taapsee wrote, “There are cricketers who have made records. There are cricketers who have a tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women is concerned.”

The actress added, “Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women’s cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan, who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera, which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough.”

Taapsee also shared a monochromatic picture with Mithali.

Here's the post:

Mithali, on Wednesday, took to her Twitter account to share that she is retiring from all forms of international cricket. She shared a note, which said, “I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life."

Take a look:

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

"Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket."

#mithali raj #taapsee pannu