‘You have my heart and you know it’, the photo of daddy Shahid Kapoor and son Zain twinning on Sanah’s Kapur’s wedding will melt your heart

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 5

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapoor got married on Wednesday, March 2, in what seems like a hush-hush affair attended by close friends and family. It’s the photos from Sanah’s wedding to Mayank Pahwa that has given us a glimpse of the simple yet elegant function.

In one of the latest photos breaking the internet, we can see Shahid Kapoor with his three-year-old son Zain. Shahid shared the photo on Instagram and wrote a heart-melting note for Zain. “You have my heart and you know it,” he penned. In the photo, Shahid and Zain are twinning in black and white. Shahid’s eyes are filled with love while Zain exudes this innocence that will melt your heart.

In the comments, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter wrote, “My ghaplu.”

Take a look at the adorable photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

A day before, Shahid had poured his love for ‘baby sister’ Sanah as he congratulated the newly wedded couple. With a cute picture from Sanah’s wedding, Shahid wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …”

The special post for Sanah is here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Meanwhile, Shahid is preparing for the release of Jersey, which features Mrunal Thakur. An official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same title starring Nani, the film that was to release on December 2021 but got shelved due to Covid-19 restrictions. Jersey will now release on April 14.

#sanah kapur #shahid kapoor