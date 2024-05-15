 ‘You light up our lives’: Madhuri Dixit receives heartwarming birthday wish from husband Shriram Nene : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  'You light up our lives': Madhuri Dixit receives heartwarming birthday wish from husband Shriram Nene

‘You light up our lives’: Madhuri Dixit receives heartwarming birthday wish from husband Shriram Nene

Apart from him, celebrities also take to their respective social media handles to shower love on her birthday

‘You light up our lives’: Madhuri Dixit receives heartwarming birthday wish from husband Shriram Nene

As Bollywood dancing queen Madhuri Dixit turned 57 on Wednesday her husband Shriram Nene penned a heartwarming note to wish her. ANI Photo



ANI

Mumbai, May 15

As Bollywood dancing queen Madhuri Dixit turned 57 on Wednesday her husband Shriram Nene penned a heartwarming note to wish her.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Nene shared a video capturing all the moments with his wife and family.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ‘Happy birthday to the woman who dances through life with grace, charm, and a killer smile! You light up our lives in ways words can’t express. We love you endlessly!’

Madhuri married Shriram on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple’s first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Apart from Nene, celebrities also took to their respective social media handles to shower love on her birthday.

Kajol took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback video with the birthday girl.

The video captured Madhuri and Kajol grooving and singing the song ‘Dancing Queen’ by Abba.

Along with the video, Kajol wrote in the caption, ‘Happy birthday to the OG Dancing Queen. May u tap away into the coming year as well.’ Farah Khan Kunder shared a throwback picture with Madhuri and her husband to wish the actor on the special day.

She wrote, ‘Happy Birthday dearest @madhuridixitnene. The most grounded coolest person ever.’ Suniel Shetty wished Madhuri and called her the queen of expressions.

Sharing the picture of himself and Madhuri from ‘Dance Deewane 4’ set on his Instagram stories, Suniel wrote, ‘Wishing the OG Queen of Expressions @madhuridixitnene a happy happy birthday. Keep spreading the magic, forever and always!’

Sonam Kapoor also wished Madhuri on this occasion and shared a dancing picture of herself with the birthday girl along with a caption, which read, ‘Happy Happy Birthday @madhuridixitnene.’

