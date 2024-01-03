‘You ought to respect your characters’

Sheetal

With limited shows and no promotions whatsoever, the film Three of Us made an unceremonious exit from theatres in November 2023. But after its arrival on Netflix, many, including renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta, have hailed it as the Movie of the Year.

2023 has been great in terms of work. Two of my projects, School of Lies and Three of US, did great. As for 2024, the sequel of Paatal Lok will be released. It would continue with the story of Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. — Avinash Arun

While one might appreciate how OTT propagates good cinema, the need of the hour is to talk, promote and celebrate filmmakers, scriptwriters and artistes for such wonderful projects. Avinash Arun, co-writer, cinematographer and director of Three of Us, finds time to talk to us about the journey of his latest release, plans for 2024 and what makes him a ‘moderate’ man.

While writers Avinash Arun, Omkar Achyut Barve and Arpita Chatterjee collectively weaved a tale of fading memories, past-trauma and a bitter-sweet closure, Arun’s brilliant direction accentuated the stellar performances of lead actors Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanad Kirkire and Kadamabari Kadam. Not to forget how wonderfully Arun captured the Konkan region through his lens with each frame enhancing the viewing experience.

Talking of the same, he reveals, “While writing the script, we had a fair idea about what we wanted for its backdrop — the Konkan region. It has a personal connect too, for I grew up there. So, the familiarity helped.”

On the perfect casting for the three lead characters, Shailaja, Pardip and Dipankar, Arun says, “I never write keeping an actor in mind. In the creative process of writing, you go with the flow. You don’t know where the ink and paper will take you and you have to surrender yourself to it. It is only when you think of filming it, that’s when you think of a face. I was clear that Shefali Shah would be perfect as Shailaja. Jaideep (Pardip) and Sharad (Dipankar) came later in the picture.”

Another gem that shines in Three of Us is Varun Grover, who has written dialogues as well as the poem Udgam for the film. Arun shares, “We had this idea for more than five to six years. We were not writing it down but it kept playing in the subconscious mind. Three of Us was my attempt to make something like what Gulzar sahib has done, a film that feels as if it has walked straight out of a book. And going by people’s response, it’s more of a poetry book. So, Varun has actually done it.”

Be it critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok, School of Lies, Vishaanu from the anthology series Unpaused or recent release Three of Us, Arun’s characters evoke empathy more than sympathy. On whether the writing process is different for such characters, he laughs it off, “You ought to give respect to your characters. If you make their poor background, problems, disability or illness the hero of the plot, it would evoke pity. In Shailaja’s case, her dementia may have made her act on her long-time wish to visit Vengurla, but it isn’t the entire discourse of the plot, which makes her story relatable.”

It’s only been five days since the release of the film on OTT and Arun is inundated with positive feedbacks. He only wishes for the film to do well. Reviews don’t bother him much. “I detach myself from what I have done or achieved. I didn’t take the pressure of Paatal Lok’s success when working on the sequel. Also, I seldom read reviews. A strong like or dislike is not something that I can relate to. Everything should be in moderation. If I wish to make a film or write a script, I would do it anyway. Being too serious or too casual will also not sail your boat.” Indeed, Arun does ‘everything in moderation’. For the budding writers or directors, Arun has a piece of advice, “Whatever story you are going to tell is already being told in a million ways, but that shouldn’t stop you from telling it anyway. It is how you tell it that will make your story personal as well as unique.”