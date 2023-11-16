Young Sheldon to end with Season 7

ANI

According to reports, The Big Bang Theory spinoff will conclude with the upcoming seventh season, which will consist of 14 episodes. Young Sheldon will air a one-hour series finale on May 16.

The upcoming Season 7, which premieres on February 15, is the last in a three-year pickup Young Sheldon received in 2021.

The finale of Young Sheldon brings the journey of the Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage) character to an end after 14 years across two series. The single-camera comedy takes viewers through his childhood as he gradually becomes the person fans got to know and love on the multi-camera The Big Bang Theory, where Jim Parsons played the adult Sheldon.

The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon). Lorre, Molaro, Holland, Nick Bakay, Parsons and Todd Spiewak serve as executive producers. “Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” said executive producers Holland, Molaro and Lorre. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.